Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice has been issued Monday morning for areas near the Bedrock Fire in Lane County.

The wildfire, which started July 22 near the Bedrock Campground about 10 miles northeast of Lowell, is estimated to be about 19,297 acres and 20% contained. It’s burning on rugged forested land in the Willamette National Forest.

Evacuation notices have been issued by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Those notices were updated Monday for the following areas:

Level 3 “Go Now”

Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek

Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road

Level 1 “Be Ready”

Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road

Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek

A map of the evacuation area can be found here.

A Red Cross shelter is located at Lowell High School, 65 Pioneer Street. People can bring their small, domestic animals to the shelter. People with larger animals that need sheltering should call Lane County Animal Services at 541-285-8227.

The cause of the Bedrock Fire is under investigation.

More details about the fire, including updates, can be found here.

