Longview teen drowns in Cowlitz River near Lexington

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON Wash. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old Longview, Wash. boy is dead after trying to swing across the Cowlitz River in the Lexington area on Saturday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a teen boy struggling to swim.

According to witnesses, three teens tried to swim across the river, but at about halfway across, they discovered how strong the current was and tried to turn around and swim back to shore.

Two of the three swimmers were struggling, so a bystander jumped into the water to help.

The bystander helped get one teen to shore, but the other disappeared under the surface.

Two rescue divers began to search for the boy, but within minutes, they found and recovered his body.

The teen boy was identified as Xander Medina.

