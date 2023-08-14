Monday scorcher: Hottest temperatures of the summer on the way

Highs in the 100s continue through Tuesday
Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
By Camila Orti
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s extremely hot out there. The Portland airport officially hit 100 degrees for the first time this year Sunday afternoon along with other metro areas like Hillsboro, Vancouver and McMinnville. Troutdale hit 105 degrees. We started the day very warm (in the upper 60s around Portland) but things will get even worse tonight. Our lows will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s through Thursday morning, which will make nights very uncomfortable for everybody without air conditioning.

Afternoon highs will be the hottest of this heat wave Monday and Tuesday before we start to see temperatures slowly come back down Wednesday and beyond. Our numbers haven’t changed much, we’re still thinking low to mid 100s Monday and Tuesday. We’ll still be in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, then drop back down into the 80s Friday and through the weekend as the heat ridge basically splits in two, allowing for cooler air to drop in from the north.

A variety of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect across the entire region through at least Tuesday night. The worst of it is west of the Cascades and through the Gorge. Even the North Coast is under a heat advisory through tomorrow. The Cascades, valleys, and eastern slopes of the Coast Range are also under a Red Flag Warning through Monday for the gusty wind and low humidity.

Stay safe out there!

Here is the First Alert FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
