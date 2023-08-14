OHA issues ‘toxic algae’ warning for section of Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - While you may be looking for ways to cool down Monday, officials say you should not swim in some areas of the Willamette River, and that’s especially true for your pets.

The Oregon Health Authority has issued a health advisory on a stretch of the river from the Ross Island Lagoon to the Riverplace Marine in downtown Portland. OHA says there is visual evidence of blue-green algae blooms in those areas, which can cause health problems for humans and be deadly for pets.

OHA says people should avoid swimming in those areas and they should also avoid high-speed water activities like water skiing or power boating.

OHA expanded the recreational use health advisory issued Aug. 9 for Ross Island Lagoon in the Willamette River today to Riverplace Marina due to the visible spread of the bloom from the Lagoon to the Marina.



The cyano-toxins in algae can cause rashes to develop, and if you accidentally ingest some, it can cause more severe gastrointestinal problems. Even if you boil water with algae in it, it can still make you sick.

The impacts can be even worse for kids and much worse for animals. If you have a dog that’s in the water playing fetch and drinking water, they can get very sick, even die.

Curtis Cude with the Oregon Health Authority outlined what pet owners need to watch for, if somehow their pet is exposed to water with algae blooms.

“The other thing to know is if, I mean this happens really quick and it can happen within a half an hour that your dog starts staggering, could start to convulse,” Cude said. “If you see that, you need to get to a veterinarian as soon as possible.”

Also, if your dog was in water with algae blooms, you should rinse them off with a hose right away.

The area that the OHA is addressing is from the Ross Island Lagoon to the Riverplace Marina, but you should always be aware of what algae blooms look like before heading in the water. Essentially, it looks like green paint floating on the water, but can also look bluish, brownish, or reddish green.

If you see water that looks like that, keep yourself and your pets out of the water.

