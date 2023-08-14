Our heat wave continues through midweek

Mid to upper 90s through Thursday
Wednesday added to the FAWDs
Wednesday added to the FAWDs(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Happy HOT HOT HOT Monday everyone!

As I write this at 3 pm we have hit 105 in PDX and we still have more time to heat up! Tomorrow still looks very hot as well with highs easily back up to 103 by late afternoon/early evening. Since everything is trending slightly warmer, and indications show this trend continuing through Wednesday, we have bumped up the high on Wednesday to 99. This now puts it on the FAWD criteria and has us adding another day to our stretch of First Alert Weather days, making it a four day run now. The upper level trough to our north and cut off low to our south still look like they want to reconnect Thursday night into Friday morning. This will bring cooler air into the region and will drop our highs back to the low 80s, some models even think the upper 70s. Overnight temperatures will get back to seasonal average in the time as well back into the upper 50s.

