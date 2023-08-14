Police: Reckless driver threatens to shoot police, himself during armed standoff in NE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Aug. 13, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested and taken to an area hospital for psychological evaluation early Sunday morning after his reckless driving ended with an armed standoff in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after midnight, an officer with the stolen vehicle taskforce tried to stop a car that was driving recklessly near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 99th Avenue.

According to police, the driver sped away from the officer, who did not pursue, and a PPB air unit tracked the car.

As the air unit tracked the car through east Portland, police said it was at times driving without headlights, racing through red lights and at one point, drove the wrong way on Northeast Weidler Street. The driver continued through Gresham and almost to Troutdale before the car turned and headed back toward Portland.

To stop the car, police said they placed spike strips near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 223rd Avenue. However, the driver kept going until police boxed the car in near Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast 165th Avenue.

At that point, police say an officer saw the suspect put a gun to his head. Officers backed away and tried to negotiate with the man. He responded by threatening to shoot them as well as himself, police said.

A crisis negotiation team and tactical units were dispatched to the area, and people living nearby were warned to stay inside with their doors locked.

Just after 5:30 a.m., the suspect was taken into police custody and brought to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police said they will announce the suspect’s identity and charges once he is booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

