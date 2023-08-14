Portland General Electric urges customers to conserve power amidst extreme temperatures

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland General Electric is asking customers to reduce power use during extreme temperatures this week.

According to PGE, peak energy use times are between 5 and 10 p.m. and the high energy use places stress on electrical equipment possibly leading to power outages.

The energy company asks customers with air conditioning systems use thermostats to control indoor temperatures and when conditions allow, consider turning off air conditioning at night and utilizing open windows for natural cooling.

PGE adds throughout the day, run air conditioning only when at home, focusing on cooling only the inhabited areas.

PGE also recommended the following:

Avoid using large electrical appliances like ovens, dishwashers and washing machines during peak morning and evening periods.

If you charge an electric vehicle at home and are not enrolled in PGE’s Smart Charging program, consider setting your car to charge during off-peak hours.

Turn off all unnecessary electrical equipment like home entertainment systems, computers, copiers and lights when not in use.

