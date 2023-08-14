Portland General Electric urges customers to conserve power amidst extreme temperatures

Portland General Electric.
Portland General Electric.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland General Electric is asking customers to reduce power use during extreme temperatures this week.

According to PGE, peak energy use times are between 5 and 10 p.m. and the high energy use places stress on electrical equipment possibly leading to power outages.

The energy company asks customers with air conditioning systems use thermostats to control indoor temperatures and when conditions allow, consider turning off air conditioning at night and utilizing open windows for natural cooling.

PGE adds throughout the day, run air conditioning only when at home, focusing on cooling only the inhabited areas.

SEE ALSO: First Alert Weather Day: Hottest temperatures of the summer arrive Monday and Tuesday

PGE also recommended the following:

  • Avoid using large electrical appliances like ovens, dishwashers and washing machines during peak morning and evening periods.
  • If you charge an electric vehicle at home and are not enrolled in PGE’s Smart Charging program, consider setting your car to charge during off-peak hours.
  • Turn off all unnecessary electrical equipment like home entertainment systems, computers, copiers and lights when not in use.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was found dead in a shooting in downtown Portland early Sunday morning.
Woman dead in shooting in downtown Portland
Multiple brush fires north of Newberg contained
Multiple brush fires around Newberg contained
Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Family receives three diagnoses' for a rare genetic disorder
3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder
Grant Bowl is closing to athletic events.
Portland’s Grant Bowl field closes to organized athletic events

Latest News

Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River
File image
Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview
A Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation notice has been issued Monday morning for areas near the Bedrock...
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County
A wildfire in the Willamette National Forest has triggered Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations and an...
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. fire