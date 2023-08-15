988: A look at the crisis hotline one year after its launch

It has already been a year since 988 launched nationally, connecting tens of thousands of people to counselors when they need it most.
By Drew Marine
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It has already been a year since 988 launched nationally, connecting tens of thousands of people to counselors when they need it most. FOX 12 is partnering with Providence Health Plan to bring you the Well-Being Revolution. Drew Marine takes a closer look at what the local 988 line has achieved in the past year, and where it hopes to go from here.

