Armed robbery suspect arrested in Woodburn

Gun found
Gun found(Woodburn Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Woodburn after attempting to hide from officers and allegedly robbing a Safeway.

Anthony Paul Kraft, 37, of Aurora, reportedly pulled a handgun on employees of a Safeway located at 1550 North Pacific Highway in Woodburn after they tried to stop him from shoplifting. The employees reported he then left the location in his car and drove towards Hubbard,

Woodburn officers discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Clackamas County. Shortly after, Hubbard officers found the car with Kraft inside and followed him to a home at the 14000 block of Whiskey Hill Road in Hubbard. Kraft tried to hide on the property in rows of shrubbery but was found.

See Also: Woodburn police find missing 12-year-old girl

Woodburn and Hubbard police officers arrested Kraft and took him to Marion County Jail.

After the arrest, a Woodburn K9 officer found a gun in bushes near where Kraft had hidden.

Kraft is accused of robbery, three counts of menacing, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm at another, harassment, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
A woman was found dead in a shooting in downtown Portland early Sunday morning.
Woman dead in shooting in downtown Portland
Multiple brush fires north of Newberg contained
Multiple brush fires around Newberg contained
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River
Family receives three diagnoses' for a rare genetic disorder
3 of 4 children in a Molalla family have rare progressive disorder

Latest News

Working in the heat
Businesses and first responder agencies making changes to help beat the heat
Washington Sen. visits Vancouver
Sen. Maria Cantwell visits Vancouver for roundtable discussion on fentanyl crisis
While you may be looking for ways to cool down Monday, officials say you should not swim in...
Beating the heat on the Willamette impacted by toxic algae
The heat wave isn’t slowing down as Portland metro hit triple digits on Monday.
Businesses and first responder agencies making changes to help beat the heat