Armed robbery suspect arrested in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Woodburn after attempting to hide from officers and allegedly robbing a Safeway.

Anthony Paul Kraft, 37, of Aurora, reportedly pulled a handgun on employees of a Safeway located at 1550 North Pacific Highway in Woodburn after they tried to stop him from shoplifting. The employees reported he then left the location in his car and drove towards Hubbard,

Woodburn officers discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Clackamas County. Shortly after, Hubbard officers found the car with Kraft inside and followed him to a home at the 14000 block of Whiskey Hill Road in Hubbard. Kraft tried to hide on the property in rows of shrubbery but was found.

Woodburn and Hubbard police officers arrested Kraft and took him to Marion County Jail.

After the arrest, a Woodburn K9 officer found a gun in bushes near where Kraft had hidden.

Kraft is accused of robbery, three counts of menacing, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of pointing a firearm at another, harassment, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

