Businesses and first responder agencies making changes to help beat the heat

FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The heat wave isn’t slowing down as Portland metro hit triple digits on Monday.

Some businesses and first responder agencies have already made changes to help their customers and employees beat the heat.

Dion Vineyard in Cornelius said once temperatures hit 90 degrees, they brought their customers indoors because they wanted them to feel safe and comfortable. On Sunday, temperatures reached 98 degrees. Klingner said they only have room for up to 12 people.

See Also: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue respond to house fire

“We had six people in here and four in the back room and had a table of seven down under the picnic tree under the shade and they were happy but it’s very shady down there,” co-owner Beth Klingner said. “If you’re sitting in 90-degree heat or 95-degree heat you’re not having a good time. I think safety is more important than business.”

Forest Grove Fire Department said they’re adding more crews to their calls.

High temperatures and lower humidity means more chance of a fire. FGFD called in extra help while putting out a residential fire in Forest Grove Monday morning, a fire officials called labor intensive.

“It wears through our firefighters a lot quicker and then the heat being on 90 degree already or 80 degree early in the morning our crews got really exhausted already, so we went to an additional alarm to bring crews in so we can cycle them out a little bit sooner than we would normal fires,” Matt Johnston, a firefighter said.

More water and Gatorade were brought in to help crews stay cool, but two firefighters had to be checked evaluated.

See Also: Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County

“We had two people that needed to be checked out by ambulance. They were found to just be overheated. They didn’t need to go to the hospital, they got checked out. They’re vital signs are good so they just got a little longer rest, and then they went back to fight the fire,” Johnston said. Johnston also said training is minimal.

“Our crews, we try to keep them inside we don’t do any extra training. The workouts for them are a little tailor down to keep them cool just so when we do have to go all the fires, their bodies are ready to fight.”

FGFD said they’ve already seen an uptick in heat related emergencies. They recommend people stay hydrated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.