California sending 5 strike teams to help firefighting capacity in Oregon

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Five strike teams from California headed to Oregon to help with the continued forecast of high heat and extreme fire danger.

The strike teams were able to mobilize to Oregon after the Oregon State Fire Marshal made the request on Monday through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

The teams are positioned in the Willamette Valley to support any new or existing wildfires that may break out.

“With several fires burning on the west slope of the Cascades and the fire danger increasing by the hour, our agency has decided to take the proactive step to bring in additional capacity to support the Oregon fire service,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We are thankful for our strong and storied partnership with CalOES and the California fire service. We work extremely well together and offer each other support when our communities are impacted by wildfire and other disasters.”

Over the next week Oregonians and visitors should remain alert as the threat of wildfire is high. The OSFM is urging everyone to be wildfire aware and practice wildfire prevention to avoid sparking additional wildfires.

