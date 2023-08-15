Cat, dog rescued during 2nd alarm fire in King neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A cat and dog were rescued from a house fire on Monday and given oxygen with special “pet masks” by Portland Fire & Rescue.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the King neighborhood. Multiple people called reporting heavy smoke in the back of a large house, possibly spreading to nearby structures.

On arrival crews found a large residential structure with four units that had heavy fire and smoke conditions in multiple areas of the building. A second alarm was called as the command officer in charge assed the fire to be large and complicated.

In the process of searching for any victims crews found a dog and cat with significant smoke exposure. Both were removed from the home and treated with oxygen and special “pet masks”. Both pets responded well and were released from care.

The second arriving Battalion Chief checked the block behind the main fire for rescues or spread fire.

Residents of one of the lower units of the building were inside when the fire first began. They reported the sound of a smoke alarm and the smell of smoke along with “popping” noises coming from the rear end of the building. They safely left the building and waited for crews to arrive.

Fire crews remained on scene for several hours to monitor conditions and search for any remaining hot spots. There was only one injury, a firefighter who was treated on scene.

