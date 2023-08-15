Clackamas Co. deputies urge people to use caution outdoors after multiple weekend rescues

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is urging people to practice caution outdoors, especially out on the water.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:15 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to practice caution outdoors, especially out on the water, after they responded to multiple rescues over the weekend.

The sheriff’s office is issuing the warning after a 44-year-old man died drowning in the Clackamas River at Riverside Park on Sunday. Officials say he jumped off a slab of cement and did not resurface. He was later found but medics were not able to revive him.

That was just one of several water rescue calls over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday and Sunday, officials say they also responded to two calls of people suffering from heat stroke near the Clackamas River. Both are expected to be okay.

Also on Sunday, a couple rafting on the Clackamas River called for help after getting lost a night time. They were able to pull off onto an embankment where officials were able to locate them.

That same day, search and rescue volunteers in Clackamas also rescued two hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail near Ramona Falls, one who appeared to have heat stroke.

Being outdoors and on the water will be popular this week during the heat wave. If you’re going to be outside, the sheriff’s office is urging you to stay hydrated and safe.

