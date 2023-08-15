DUII driver arrested after crashing into motorhome, fleeing scene in Damascus

Clackamas Fire on scene of crash that caused fire
Clackamas Fire on scene of crash that caused fire(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:43 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - An intoxicated driver was arrested early Monday morning after crashing an SUV into a motorhome, which then led to a fire, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies were called out to a crash at Southeast 190th and Southeast Tillstrom Road.

The sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Mario Apolinar Quinonez Verduzco, of Portland, drove a 2007 Toyota RAV-4 through the intersection at 190th and Tillstrom and crashed through a fence. The RAV-4 also snapped a support cable connected to a telephone pole, damaged a PGE electrical box, struck a retaining wall, and crashed into an unoccupied motorhome.

The crash caused the motorhome and RAV-4 to catch fire, as well as nearby grass. A propane tank exploded due to the fire, and the flames were within 20 to 30 feet of a nearby home, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner and his dog were able to safely evacuate as Clackamas Fire crews responded to put out the flames.

Damage from crash and fire
Damage from crash and fire(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Quinonez Verduzco ran from the scene after the crash and fled on foot across a field. The sheriff’s office says deputies located him about a half-mile away from the crash, walking along SE Tillstrom Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, Quinonez Verduzco had a blood alcohol content of .11. He was arrested on charges including hit-and-run - vehicle property, reckless driving, and DUII - alcohol.

