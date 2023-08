CANBY, Ore. (KPTV) - All the fair fun is about to start in Canby as the Clackamas County Fair kicks off Tuesday.

The Clackamas County Fair is happening Aug. 15 through Aug. 19. There will be rides, food, entertainment, creative exhibits, and much more.

To learn more about the fair, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.