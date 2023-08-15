Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland

PDX Heat Map
PDX Heat Map(City of Portland)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A map shows the hottest neighborhoods in Portland.

The ‘Urban Heat islands explorer map’ was commissioned by the City of Portland in 2018 and released to the public in 2019.


Brought to you by Portland urban heat map

Can’t see the embedded map above? Go here.

The map determines areas with less tree canopy cover and more concrete and asphalt surfaces as having generally have higher temperatures than other areas (ie. with more trees or grass).

Darker blue on the map indicates areas with temperatures lower than the regional average, whereas red-colored tracts illustrate temperatures higher than the regional average.

How does your neighborhood classify on the map?

