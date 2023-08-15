Hot weather resources in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - As the hot weather continues, cooling centers have been established in Vancouver.

Outdoor public cooling spaces with shade and restroom access are available in Vancouver through Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). No referrals are needed for the stations and they’re open from dawn to dusk.

Indoor spaces with no referrals needed are also available. A full list of all indoor and outdoor cooling spaces can be found on the CRESA911 website.

It’s important to remember that hot weather increases the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outside, participating in outdoor activities, those experiencing unsheltered homelessness, and people without access to air conditioning.

The City of Vancouver has compiled a list of resources and local spots to stay cool that aren’t official cooling centers, which can be found here.

