Hwy 26 closed in both directions due to deadly crash near Banks

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 26 has been shut down in both directions Tuesday afternoon due to a deadly crash.

Just before 1 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash near Northwest Maller Road. There’s no word at this time how many vehicles were involved, but at least one person has died.

Life Flight has responded to the scene.

Highway 26 will be closed for several hours between Highway 47 and Highway 6 as deputies investigate the crash.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

