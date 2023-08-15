Manager of Oregon’s drug decriminalization program resigns

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Measure 110 program manager Oregon hired in August 2021 resigned last month in a scathing letter accusing the Oregon Health Authority of failing to ensure the program had enough resources to move quickly enough.

The Lund Report first made Angela Carter’s letter public last week.

Carter officially submitted their resignation letter on July 17, according to the publication.

The news comes as lawmakers are attempting to deal with Measure 110′s problematic implementation as well as growing public criticism of the program.

Measure 110 was intended to increase drug addicts’ access to treatment and lessen the emphasis on jail time. But it came as Oregon began to see a new fentanyl crisis.

The result was intense public criticism of the program.

In the letter, Carter says if the program had been taken seriously and been better staffed then it could have worked as intended.

Carter says the Oregon Health Authority ignored several requests for more staff and resources but was essentially ignored.

”It appears that OHA leadership has made a concerted effort to undermine the program in any way it can,” Carter wrote.

In a statement to FOX 12, the Oregon Health Authority stated that Carter was only the program’s manager during it’s early stages.

“OHA received the resignation of Angela Carter, who served as program manager for Measure 110 implementation during its early implementation phase.”

“Dr. Carter has not had an active role in the program since August 2022.”

According to the organization, Carter, a licensed naturopath, was on medical leave when the 42 addiction treatment facilities created under Measure 110 — known as Behavioral Health Resource Networks — were in operation.

“OHA appreciates Dr. Carter’s hard work and dedication to the Measure 110 program and wishes Dr. Carter well going forward,” the OHA said.

Carter went on medical leave in August 2022, but they continue to lead the state’s Psilocybin Advisory Board, which gives recommendations to the Oregon Health Authority on how to carry out Measure 109.

Read Carter’s entire resignation letter below:

