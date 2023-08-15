Multnomah County to open daytime cooling centers on Tuesday

Health officials urge people to seek cool spaces, use air conditioning
Washington County to open cooling centers, overnight shelters during heat wave
Washington County to open cooling centers, overnight shelters during heat wave(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and the City of Portland will reopen three daytime cooling centers Tuesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees for a third consecutive day.

The three daytime cooling centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are as follows:

The three daytime cooling centers will provide food and water in safe, air-conditioned spaces, the county said in a statement Tuesday morning. No one will be turned away, and pets are welcome. TriMet will transport anyone going to a cooling space for free. Anyone needing additional transportation help should call 2-1-1.

SEE ALSO: Hot weather resources in Vancouver

Lloyd Center will also serve as an additional cooling space for the public during regular mall hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to these sites, many other cool spaces — including Multnomah County libraries but also locations operated by community partners — are open throughout the community and in downtown Portland, the county said.

SEE ALSO: OHA issues ‘toxic algae’ warning for section of Willamette River

People who don’t have access to a cool place should strongly consider spending time at a cooling center or a cool space listed on this interactive map of libraries, splash pads and other sites.

On Monday, Aug. 14, a total of 224 people spent time at the three cooling centers, up from more than 120 on Sunday. Health officials say 911 calls have been elevated, with close to 400 on Monday, but were still short of the level seen during the 2021 heat dome, according to the county.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews respond to fire along Sandy River
Bedrock Fire
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation
File image
Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview

Latest News

Some of the people lucky enough to escape the flames did so with nothing.
Man who lost home in Maui fires struggling to leave island with his pets
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
Far-right activist Ammon Bundy arrested in Idaho
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
Ikhuoria (left) and Oriakhi (right)
Suspect charged in NE Portland double murder