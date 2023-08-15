Multnomah County to open daytime cooling centers on Tuesday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County and the City of Portland will reopen three daytime cooling centers Tuesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to top 100 degrees for a third consecutive day.

The three daytime cooling centers will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and are as follows:

The three daytime cooling centers will provide food and water in safe, air-conditioned spaces, the county said in a statement Tuesday morning. No one will be turned away, and pets are welcome. TriMet will transport anyone going to a cooling space for free. Anyone needing additional transportation help should call 2-1-1.

Lloyd Center will also serve as an additional cooling space for the public during regular mall hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to these sites, many other cool spaces — including Multnomah County libraries but also locations operated by community partners — are open throughout the community and in downtown Portland, the county said.

People who don’t have access to a cool place should strongly consider spending time at a cooling center or a cool space listed on this interactive map of libraries, splash pads and other sites.

On Monday, Aug. 14, a total of 224 people spent time at the three cooling centers, up from more than 120 on Sunday. Health officials say 911 calls have been elevated, with close to 400 on Monday, but were still short of the level seen during the 2021 heat dome, according to the county.

