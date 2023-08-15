One suspected heat-related death identified in Multnomah County

By Anne Murphy
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Program announced on Tuesday its ongoing investigation into a suspected heat-related death that took place on Monday, Aug. 14.

Investigation and tests will ascertain the official classification of the death as heat-related.

Portland entered another heat wave on Sunday, and those both housed and unhoused are searching for ways to cool off.

The person was found in Southeast Portland during a period when the temperature reached approximately 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Medical Examiner’s office has reported the incident as an initial suspected case and is actively probing it as a potential heat-related fatality.

Additional tests and investigations are required to establish an official determination regarding the role of heat in the death. The county will provide updates with more details as they become available.

