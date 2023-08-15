Police offer reward for tips in NE Portland Motel 6 murder

Marlan Johnson.
Marlan Johnson.(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are offering a reward for help solving a murder at a NE Portland Motel 6 in June.

The Crime Stoppers of Oregon say police responded to the Motel 6 at 518 NE Holladay Street around 9:45 p.m. June 23.

Police say officers found 24-year-old Marlan Johnson suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Johnson died at the scene despite attempts to save his life.

SEE ALSO: 24-year-old man killed in Lloyd District shooting identified by police

Officials say investigators are aware of multiple witnesses that have not spoken with police.

A reward of $2,500 cash is being offered for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews respond to fire along Sandy River
Bedrock Fire
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in...
Manager of Oregon’s drug decriminalization program resigns
Deputies on scene of deadly crash
Hwy 26 closed in both directions due to deadly crash near Banks
Greg Lynch
Man who lost home in Maui fires struggling to leave island with his pets
Washington County to open cooling centers, overnight shelters during heat wave
Multnomah County to open daytime cooling centers on Tuesday