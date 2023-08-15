Police offer reward for tips in NE Portland Motel 6 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Investigators are offering a reward for help solving a murder at a NE Portland Motel 6 in June.

The Crime Stoppers of Oregon say police responded to the Motel 6 at 518 NE Holladay Street around 9:45 p.m. June 23.

Police say officers found 24-year-old Marlan Johnson suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Johnson died at the scene despite attempts to save his life.

Officials say investigators are aware of multiple witnesses that have not spoken with police.

A reward of $2,500 cash is being offered for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.

