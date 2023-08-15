Portland police set to begin body camera pilot test next week

File.
File.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After years of discussion, Portland Police officers will begin wearing body cameras next week, as part of a pilot test.

The first test comes following a vote by the Portland City Council on April 26 that unanimously adopted a negotiated agreement for Portland police body-worn cameras.

“Today is a historic day,” Portland mayor Ted Wheeler said, following the April vote.

The President of PPB’s union says the big point of contention on these negotiations was how and when officers could view their own body camera footage after a deadly use of force.

SEE ALSO: Portland City Council unanimously passes police body camera agreement

But with the Council’s approval and the Union in agreement with the plan, the pilot test will begin Monday, Aug. 21 and run through Oct. 19.

The first officers wearing the cameras will be patrol officers in the Central Precinct and officers in the Focused Intervention Team.

Following the initial pilot test, results will be reviewed allowing for adjustments and additional negotiations if needed. The current plan is for complete implementation between April and August 2024.

You can read more about the plan by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews respond to fire along Sandy River
Bedrock Fire
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation
File image
Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview

Latest News

Ikhuoria (left) and Oriakhi (right)
Suspect charged in NE Portland double murder
150 student-physicians were welcomed into the medical community on Friday by putting on their...
150 medical students take part in OHSU's annual White Coat Ceremony
A new law in Washington ensuring bathroom access for truck drivers could be used as a potential...
Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers
Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers.
Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers