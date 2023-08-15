Portland police set to begin body camera pilot test next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – After years of discussion, Portland Police officers will begin wearing body cameras next week, as part of a pilot test.

The first test comes following a vote by the Portland City Council on April 26 that unanimously adopted a negotiated agreement for Portland police body-worn cameras.

“Today is a historic day,” Portland mayor Ted Wheeler said, following the April vote.

The President of PPB’s union says the big point of contention on these negotiations was how and when officers could view their own body camera footage after a deadly use of force.

But with the Council’s approval and the Union in agreement with the plan, the pilot test will begin Monday, Aug. 21 and run through Oct. 19.

The first officers wearing the cameras will be patrol officers in the Central Precinct and officers in the Focused Intervention Team.

Following the initial pilot test, results will be reviewed allowing for adjustments and additional negotiations if needed. The current plan is for complete implementation between April and August 2024.

