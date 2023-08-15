Suspect charged in NE Portland double murder

Ikhuoria (left) and Oriakhi (right)
Ikhuoria (left) and Oriakhi (right)(PPB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is now in custody and facing charges in connection with the double homicide of Fortressen Oriakhi and Isidahomen Ikhuoria, who were both killed in late June.

On August 14, 2023, the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detectives, with assistance from the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Bennett Miller in the Mount Tabor Neighborhood.

According to the PPB, North Precinct officers were in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. on June 23 when they heard gunfire nearby.

PPB says moments later officers found a car that had crashed into a pole near the Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Portland police set to begin body camera pilot test next week

After investigating the crash, officers found the driver of that car dead and the passenger injured, both with what was believed to be gunshots. The driver was identified as Fortressen O. Oriakhi, 29, of Gresham. The passenger, Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, of Lagos, Nigeria, died at the hospital June 30.

Bennett Miller has been charged with Murder in the First Degree (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), according to PPB.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews respond to fire along Sandy River
Bedrock Fire
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation
File image
Driver dies in fiery crash in Longview

Latest News

150 student-physicians were welcomed into the medical community on Friday by putting on their...
150 medical students take part in OHSU's annual White Coat Ceremony
File.
Portland police set to begin body camera pilot test next week
A new law in Washington ensuring bathroom access for truck drivers could be used as a potential...
Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers
Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers.
Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers