Suspect charged in NE Portland double murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is now in custody and facing charges in connection with the double homicide of Fortressen Oriakhi and Isidahomen Ikhuoria, who were both killed in late June.

On August 14, 2023, the Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detectives, with assistance from the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Bennett Miller in the Mount Tabor Neighborhood.

According to the PPB, North Precinct officers were in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard around 2:20 a.m. on June 23 when they heard gunfire nearby.

PPB says moments later officers found a car that had crashed into a pole near the Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: Portland police set to begin body camera pilot test next week

After investigating the crash, officers found the driver of that car dead and the passenger injured, both with what was believed to be gunshots. The driver was identified as Fortressen O. Oriakhi, 29, of Gresham. The passenger, Isidahomen Ikhuoria, 25, of Lagos, Nigeria, died at the hospital June 30.

Bennett Miller has been charged with Murder in the First Degree (2 counts), Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine), according to PPB.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at travis.law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-0395.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.