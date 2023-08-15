Washington law inspires potential nationwide restroom access for truck drivers.

WASHINGTON (KPTV) — A new law in Washington ensuring bathroom access for truck drivers could be used as a potential model for nationwide regulation.

Truck drivers, who often face challenges finding restroom facilities while on the road, have welcomed this legislation. The law mandates that businesses employing truck drivers for shipping or receiving must provide them with restroom access equivalent to other employees.

The majority of truck drivers utilize their vehicles for both sleeping and eating, but restroom availability remains limited.

Tilden Curl, a seasoned truck driver with over three million miles of experience, highlighted the difficulties of stopping his 75-foot truck by the roadside or at gas stations. Sometimes, drivers travel long distances hoping for a rest area restroom, only to discover its closure. The new law’s implementation was met with enthusiasm by Curl.

“It’s a very important part of planning your day,” said Curl. “Going out in the wild like a bear is just kind of not really the thing to do, you know.”

Curl believes this law contributes to driver safety and anticipates expedited delivery schedules. Washington’s trucking association has revealed that the legislation is being examined in Washington D.C. as a potential blueprint for extending restroom access rights to truckers on a national scale.

The law, which commenced on July 23, garnered unanimous approval during its passage. Comparable legislative attempts in D.C. have enjoyed bipartisan backing but have yet to progress to the legislative floor.

