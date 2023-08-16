2 displaced after house fire in Hillsboro

Firefighters extinguishing hotspots
Firefighters extinguishing hotspots(Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in Hillsboro displaced two residents on Tuesday.

Hillsboro firefighters responded to a house fire around 12:30 p.m. According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue multiple neighbors called to report flames coming from the garage of the house. A black smoke header was visible and the fire was upgraded to a first alarm fire.

See Also: Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County

Upon arrival firefighters searched the house for any victims and did not find any residents or pets. Fire had spread from the garage to the living room when fire crews called in a second alarm.

A Hillsboro public safety chaplain responded to the fire to help two adult residents who were displaced from the fire and were not home at the time of the incident.

Fire investigators were on scene to investigate. The investigation is ongoing and no official cause has been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews respond to fire along Sandy River
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland
Bedrock Fire
Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuation notice issued for Bedrock Fire in Lane County

Latest News

OSAA heat index
Schedule changes for Portland Public School’s athletic teams due to heat
Triple digit temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Portland Public Schools are making...
Schedule changes for Portland Public School’s athletic teams due to heat
The rising heat and smog in NW Portland is affecting peoples schedules today as outdoor...
Northwest Portland's excessively high temperatures, smog causing plan changes
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (8/15)
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (8/15)