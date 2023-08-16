2 displaced after house fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in Hillsboro displaced two residents on Tuesday.

Hillsboro firefighters responded to a house fire around 12:30 p.m. According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue multiple neighbors called to report flames coming from the garage of the house. A black smoke header was visible and the fire was upgraded to a first alarm fire.

Upon arrival firefighters searched the house for any victims and did not find any residents or pets. Fire had spread from the garage to the living room when fire crews called in a second alarm.

A Hillsboro public safety chaplain responded to the fire to help two adult residents who were displaced from the fire and were not home at the time of the incident.

Fire investigators were on scene to investigate. The investigation is ongoing and no official cause has been determined.

