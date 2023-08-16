2 story church collapsing as it burns in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A church that caught on fire in Portland near Lombard street is starting to collapse, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a church fire near 5600 block Northeast Lombard. Water supply was established as Lombard closed in both directions.

An incident commander announced emergency withdrawal of firefighters from the building due to heavy fire conditions. Shortly after, two sides of the church collapsed.

