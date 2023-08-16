2 story church collapsing as it burns in Portland

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:26 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A church that caught on fire in Portland near Lombard street is starting to collapse, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

See Also: Multiple brush fires around Newberg contained

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a church fire near 5600 block Northeast Lombard. Water supply was established as Lombard closed in both directions.

An incident commander announced emergency withdrawal of firefighters from the building due to heavy fire conditions. Shortly after, two sides of the church collapsed.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lookout Fire
‘Go Now’ evacuations, emergency declaration for Lookout Fire after heat, winds spread Lane Co. wildfire
Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland
Crews responding to fire along Sandy River.
Crews respond to fire along Sandy River
Deputies on scene of deadly crash
Hwy 26 closed in both directions due to deadly crash near Banks

Latest News

Boy falls out of hotel window in Seaside
Crowds heat up business on Oregon Coast while seeking relief from heat wave
Portlanders cooling off with pool days
City pools crowded as Portlanders cool off
With the dangerous temperatures we’ve been seeing, people around the Portland metro are trying...
City pools crowded as Portlanders cool off
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Program announced on Tuesday its ongoing investigation...
One suspected heat-related death identified in Multnomah County
People flocked to the Oregon coast to escape the historic heat wave blazing across the Portland...
Crowds heat up business on Oregon Coast while seeking relief from heat wave