2nd suspected heat-related death in Multnomah County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A second person’s death has been linked to the Portland-area heat wave, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner announced Wednesday.

According to the county ME, the person died on Tuesday when the outside temperature was about 102 degrees. Their death was reported by a Portland hospital.

No further details were released at this time.

This is the second death suspected of being caused by heat this week, according to the county. The ME is also investigating a Monday death in southeast Portland.

The county said both deaths are only suspected of being caused by heat at this time, and the ME is continuing to investigate.

