6 arrested during Portland retail theft sting.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says multiple people have been arrested after shoplifting from stores on Jantzen Beach and the Delta Park neighborhood.

On Tuesday, North Precinct Officers carried out a targeted operation against retail theft leading to the arrests of six people, each facing a range of charges, from theft to felony possession of fentanyl.

The following individuals were arrested and charged as part of the operation:

Jon Pridemore, 34, was arrested after leaving Sierra and is charged with Theft in the Second Degree and Attempt to Elude on foot.

Alex Baer, 31, was arrested after leaving T.J. Maxx and is charged with Theft in the Third Degree.

Alexander Maya, 34, was arrested after leaving Sierra and is charged with Theft in the Third Degree, Eluding on Foot, and Trespass in the Second Degree.

Joel Mottinger, 52, was arrested after leaving Dick’s Sporting Goods and charged with Theft in the Second Degree, and on an outstanding warrant.

Damion Martindale, 47, was arrested outside of Homegoods, and is charged with Felony Possession of Fentanyl, Theft in the Third Degree, and on an outstanding Robbery warrant out of Clackamas County.

Shane Leeper, 28, was arrested outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods and is charged with Theft in the Second Degree and warrants for Theft in the Second Degree and Burglary in the First Degree.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of stolen merchandise, according to PPB.

