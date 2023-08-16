81-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash near Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - An 81-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Kelso Tuesday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on State Route 432. WSP says Ernest M. Smart, of Olympia, was traveling westbound on the highway on a black 2018 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle when he left the roadway into an embankment, struck the guardrail, and came to a rest on the right shoulder.

Smart, who WSP says was wearing a helmet, died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. WSP says it’s not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved.

