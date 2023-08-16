Army Corps of Engineers warns of cold shock as people cool off in Oregon waters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s another scorching day in Oregon, and when temperatures soar into the triple digits, it’s only natural to want to jump into a refreshing body of water.

“It’s the only way because my house doesn’t have AC so we have to be in the water,” Aiden Edwards, a swimmer at High Rocks Park, said.

The AMR River Rescue has a sign reminding people that the air temperature was 102 today and the water was nearly 30 degrees cooler than that.

“When I first jumped in, I wasn’t expecting it to be that cold,” Danny Wilson, another swimmer, said.

“The air is pretty hot, and the water is pretty cold. It’s refreshing once you get in the water, it’s a little bit of a shock but I like it,” Edwards said.

The Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division is warning people that the temperature difference between the air and water can be deadly if you’re not prepared because it can lead to cold shock.

They suggest wearing a life jacket when you swim and so does AMR’s Lead River Rescue Technician, Keek Campillo. He said luckily they haven’t dealt with any cold shock rescues this summer, but it’s always a concern.

“Especially on a hot day like this jumping into water, even as warm as 75 degrees, can cause your body to be stunned,” Campillo said. “That might make you swallow water, that might make you less capable of swimming, or just becoming disoriented which is dangerous when you’re swimming in a river.”

Campillo also stresses the importance of swimming with a buddy, something Edwards is well aware of.

“I know my friends are going to help me if I start drowning,” he said.

