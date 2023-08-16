Body believed to be missing Oregon City woman found in landfill

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities say remains, believed to be a missing Oregon City woman, have been found in a Corvallis landfill.

Kara Rayleen Taylor, 49, was last seen at her Oregon City home on July 25, which she shared with Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47. Fritsch later reported Taylor missing July 27.

On Aug. 11, the Oregon City P.D. executed a search warrant at the Coffin Butte Landfill. After searching for several days, investigators say the discovered remains believed to be Taylor.

Leading up to the discovery, investigators described Taylor’s disappearance as suspicious. A search warrant on Aug. 5 at her home, as well as other locations, lead detectives to believe that Taylor had died by homicidal violence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fritsch and he was arrested on Aug. 7 at the home in Oregon City. He was subsequently booked into the Clackamas County Jail and is being held without bail at the Clackamas County Jail on charges of Murder II and Abuse of Corpse I.

The investigation into Taylor’s death is still ongoing, police said Wednesday.

