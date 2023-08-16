City pools crowded as Portlanders cool off

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the dangerous temperatures we’ve been seeing, people around the Portland metro are trying to find ways to cool off.

Many have been turning to public pools, like Mike Sheehan, who’s at the pool for the second time on Tuesday.

“It’s very refreshing, It cools you off nice,” he said. Makes it a little more tolerable here when it gets to be triple digits.”

Sheehan said the first time he went to the pool during the day was when he had the chance to hop in to both cool off and show off a bit.

“Just practicing my dive,” he laughed. “You know, it’s always good to touch the bottom, right?”

Coming by for the second time, he said it’s all about his kids who were getting a swimming lesson. Before coming out, Sheehan explained that he was sure to bring plenty of water to keep them hydrated and was also sure to get them sun-screened up. However, he said that it’s actually an extra layer that he prefers his kids wear to fend off the sunburn.

“I like them to wear the swim shirt, but they’re a little resistant to that,” he shrugged. “I guess it’s not cool.”

A short while ago, there were concerns about staffing the pools. However, the city reported that they’ve got roughly 500 people on the team, which is plenty enough to keep the pool operable. Which is something Gavin Flynn, who was swimming laps, is happy to take advantage of.

“Having this available is like so clutch” Flynn said. “It really comes in handy this time of year. It cools you down. This week, and last week I’ve gone literally every day.”

With the heat expected to not quit just yet, Flynn foresees more of the public pool in his future.

“I’ll be back,” he said. “If you interview the same time tomorrow, I’ll probably be here. Same time the next day, you’ll catch me out here the next week or so for sure.”

Flynn’s message is for Portland to stay active, but to also stay cool while the heat lasts.

Until then, Sheehan said there’s a handful, or a mouthful of ways to cool off.

“Looking forward to having some ice cream later tonight,” Sheehan laughed. “That’s also a nice thing to cool you down.”

