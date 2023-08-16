Clackamas county fair visitors find ways to beat the heat

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - Even though temperatures reached the 100-degree mark in the Portland region on Tuesday, outdoor events were still full speed ahead, including the Clackamas County Fair and the Canby Rodeo.

On Tuesday, visitors filled up on food, played games, and of course, took a spin on some high-flying rides.

“I love the rides, the games, the shops and I love the food here,” said 10-year-old visitor Blakely.

Bumper cars, baby animals and the rodeo were all cited as favorite activities when FOX 12 spoke to guests on Tuesday.

But the amount of fans and ice cream cones in hand pointed to the obvious challenge.

“It’s definitely gotten increasingly hotter over the years at the fair, by a lot,” visitor Bradley Kiltow said.

“I felt like I’m gonna faint!” Blakely added.

It’s not just the people sweltering on this hundred plus degree day.

FFA Student Emma Walsh showed off her cows, sitting out in the hot barn all day long. She and the other students have had to spray off their prized animals and keep the fans running around the clock.

“Every year we experience heat, I would say this year is definitely the hottest, but it’s part of what you expect when you bring animals to the fair,” Walsh said.

Fairgoers suggested drinking lots of water, availing of shaved ice, and standing under the misters supplied by the fair.

“It’s getting hot but definitely it’s worth it,” said 13-year-old Asher Lawrence.

