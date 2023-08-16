Construction starts on new airport TriMet MAX station

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:40 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A planned four-month shutdown of the TriMet Red MAX Line has is halfway done as TriMet begins building a new MAX station at the airport, TriMet announced on Wednesday.

The project, ‘Better Red,’ began June 18 and will include a complete replacement of the PDX MAX station and the addition of a second track.

Since the Red Line opened in 2001, the MAX line between PDX and Air Cargo Road has been served by one track, which carried both inbound and outbound trains.

During the project, shuttle buses have been carrying passengers between PDX and Gateway Transit Center, running about every 15 minutes.

This phase of the Better Red project is expected to finish this fall, with MAX Red Line trains returning to regular service on Sunday, Oct. 22.

