Crowds heat up business on Oregon Coast while seeking relief from heat wave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - People flocked to the Oregon coast to escape the historic heat wave blazing across the Portland metro.

Local shops and restaurants said the crowds heated up business in coastal towns.

People headed to the coast in droves Tuesday to escape the triple-digit heat inland.

“103, 104. Too hot,” Rick, a tourist, said.

“It was a nice relief to come out here today,” Christopher Johnson, another tourist, said.

Even people who are more used to the heat said they’re enjoying the cooler weather on the coast.

“Tucson, Arizona, where it’s not as hot as it was in Portland,” Jill and David Madill added. “It’s only 72 or 73 right here.”

Kerri Lambert of the Seaside Downtown Development Association said they already knew it was going to be a busy weekend.

“We were already expecting a ton of people in town because it was the 41st Annual Seaside Beach Volleyball tournament. Had over 2,100 teams playing. The beach was scorching,” Kerri Lambert, of the Seaside Downtown Development Association, said.

The record-breaking heat wave in the Portland Metro, added to the crowds in Seaside seeking relief from the scorching temps.

“It was hard to get around people on the street, too, on the sidewalks,” Lambert said. “We’ve had more people on the beach than usual, it seems.”

She recommends some indoor activities downtown to stay cool or a sweet treat.

“If you want to go downtown and cool off, the best place is Seaside aquarium,” Lambert said. “We have Seaside Scooters. They have tilt a’ whirl, bumper cars, and putt putt golf. Sea Star Gelato, of course, Tuckered Bear, Zingers, they’re homemade, Phillips Candies, Schwietert’s.”

Visitors said they’re just simply soaking in – the more enjoyable weather.

“Seeing the beach sunset,” Madill said.

“Just enjoying the nice, beautiful weather here with our awesome dog,” Johnson said.

Many people said, even with record heat in the metro area, it’s still the Oregon coast, so the water was still pretty cold.

