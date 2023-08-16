Drunk driver hits patrol car while Tigard officer investigates separate DUI

Tigard Police
Tigard Police(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department says a drunk driver struck a police car while the officer was investigating a separate drunk driver.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on the side of Highway 217. According to police, the officer had stopped a driver going 106 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

After a 2-mile pursuit, the driver came to a stop near the Denny Road exit.

SEE ALSO: Multnomah Co. again jailing inmates charged with misdemeanors, felonies after pandemic pause

While conducting a sobriety test for the suspected drunk driver, a car crashed into a parked patrol car, according to Tigard P.D.

Officers say neither the woman who was driving or her passenger were injured.

The unidentified driver was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, reckless endangerment of a highway worker and criminal mischief II.

The first drunk driver was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering a highway worker.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland
Deputies on scene of deadly crash
1 killed in 3-car crash on Hwy 26 near Banks
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in...
Manager of Oregon’s drug decriminalization program resigns
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation

Latest News

Jared Walter - Feb. 2020
Infamous sex offender ‘TriMet Barber’ has case dropped on technicality
6 arrested during Portland retail theft sting.
6 arrested during Portland retail theft sting
6 arrested during Portland retail theft sting.
6 arrested during Portland retail theft sting
The Head Fire, burning in Siskiyou County, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.
Raging wildfire driven by thunderstorm prompts urgent evacuations near California-Oregon border