Drunk driver hits patrol car while Tigard officer investigates separate DUI

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Tigard Police Department says a drunk driver struck a police car while the officer was investigating a separate drunk driver.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. Friday on the side of Highway 217. According to police, the officer had stopped a driver going 106 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.

After a 2-mile pursuit, the driver came to a stop near the Denny Road exit.

While conducting a sobriety test for the suspected drunk driver, a car crashed into a parked patrol car, according to Tigard P.D.

Officers say neither the woman who was driving or her passenger were injured.

The unidentified driver was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, reckless endangerment of a highway worker and criminal mischief II.

The first drunk driver was arrested for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering a highway worker.

