First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave continues for one more day

Good morning! It’s a warm start to our Wednesday along the I-5 corridor, but much cooler along the coast. In fact, a dense fog advisory is posted from the central Oregon Coast to the southern Washington Coast. Onshore flow is bringing low clouds & fog to our coastal communities, where highs will only reach the 60s and 70s. Unfortunately, we have another blazing hot day on tap for our inland valleys. Temperatures will reach the upper 90s and low triple digits. This should be the last day we see triple-digit heat west of the Cascades. Air quality will continue to be a problem near the central Oregon Cascades & points to the east due to the Bedrock Fire & the Lookout Fire. Air quality will be much better to the north (including the metro area).

A cooling trend will begin tomorrow and will resume Friday. Onshore flow will strengthen, bringing more marine air inland each day. Additionally, some moisture from the south could lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms along & east of the Cascades. At this point, it looks like most spots west of the Cascades will stay dry (but expect to see more clouds). Temperatures will max out in the low to mid 90s tomorrow, and low to mid 80s on Friday.

Our historic August heat wave continues today. Prior to yesterday, Portland, OR had never experienced 3 consecutive days... Posted by Meteorologist Jeff Forgeron on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Beyond Friday, things should warm up a bit, but I don’t see any extreme heat coming. In fact, a tropical system along the coast of Baja California may send moisture all the way north by Monday. This could lead to scattered showers and maybe even some thunderstorms. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding Monday, so stay tuned for updates.

Hope you all have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.