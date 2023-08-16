On the Go with Ayo at Hillsboro Downtown Station

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Over two dozen food carts with food from all over the world are now serving in Hillsboro!

Hillsboro Downtown Station, located at 320 Southeast Baseline Street, includes indoor and outdoor seating, plus a beer garden.

The station has a variety of food carts including Ali’s Hot Chicken, Cabana Do Café, Philly Spot, The Russian Reuben, and much more. View a full list of food carts here.

For more details about Hillsboro Downtown Station, click here.

