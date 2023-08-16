Happy Valley man has trailer full of tools stolen in Portland

HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - 72-year-old Jeff Worley has been in construction since he was 17. Over the years, he’s collected tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools he needs to work but last Thursday he said his livelihood was almost completely taken from him.

He was leaving a job in Southwest Portland near SW 54th Place and Hamilton Street when he said he saw two men trying to get into his truck with his trailer of tools attached.

“I’m yelling at him, and the truck started off and when it started, he burned the tires, came right at me,” Worley said. “I just stood in the road because there was traffic coming and he hit me right in the chest with my truck. He didn’t hit me hard but hit me hard enough that he hit my lunchbox, broke it, threw all my papers out of my hand.”

Worley said he had his keys, so he didn’t know how they got the car to start. He was devastated to see his truck being driven off and grateful he wasn’t badly hurt.

“I mean, when I saw my truck leave it’s almost like your life is driving down the road. Everything I own, everything I work with, my truck, my tools,” he said, holding back tears. “I’ve had it 23 years, it has 360,000 miles. My family grew up with that truck in my family, my grandkids did.”

Luckily, he said the trailer was ditched at a dead-end street but the truck was gone. A couple days later, Portland Police called him to tell him they had found the car.

“He said we found your truck, but he said it’s not good news, he said it’s been burned up in St. Johns,” he said.

Now Worley doesn’t have a way to work, which will cost him, but his family set up a GoFundMe to help.

“I’ve got a job out of town in two weeks and if I don’t get a truck, I can’t do the job out of town because I need the truck to haul all my stuff,” Worley said. “I’m just a guy that needs to provide for my family. I have a lot of faith and so, if that’s what it is, that’s what it is.”

