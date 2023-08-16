Infamous sex offender ‘TriMet Barber’ has case dropped on technicality

Jared Walter - Feb. 2020
Jared Walter - Feb. 2020(Multnomah County Jail)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Jared Walter, a notorious sex offender in Portland also known as the “TriMet Barber” has had his latest case dropped due to technicalities, officials say.

The latest charge against Walter came after going to a TriMet MAX platform on April 26 after being banned for life in 2019. The ban was TriMet’s first in history.

Walter became infamous for his well-known and documented attacks over the course of a decade involving cutting women’s hair and throwing his bodily fluids on them.

In 2021, Walter was also convicted and sentenced to his most recent jail time after photographing a woman in a restroom at a bar. He was released in February after serving 17 months.

The latest trespassing charges against Walter were dropped due to, “the TriMet Notice of Exclusion for Jared Walter only [prohibiting] him from being on platforms that have no shared use with public walkways, through-ways, or sidewalks.,” according to the Multnomah County D.A.’s Office.

Walter has previously done time in prison after being found guilty of harassing and abusing several different women.

Walter still has dozens of charges against him and remains in custody.

