Last First Alert Weather Day today, but tomorrow will still be hot

By Katie Zuniga
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Happy Wednesday everyone,

It was the exact same temperature at 2pm today as yesterda, 97 degrees. Obviously this means we have a very good chance of having our 4th triple digit day in a row. This is the latest in summer we’ve seen 3 consecutive days at/above 100 degrees in Portland. If we hit 100 today it will be the first 4 day stretch of 100+ degree heat in August. We will start to see some change tonight with a little more cloud cover at the coast and to the east of the Cascades. We should wake up in the upper 60s to low 70s again tomorrow, but this time we will have a few clouds. Although tomorrow will be mostly sunny for most, some will have variable cloud cover and highs will still be hot in the mid-90s. This should be the last day of our heat wave as highs will be back into the 80s for the rest of our extended forecast. Overnight temperatures will hang out in the upper 50s to low 60s for the extended forecast. This is at, to slightly above, our seasonal average.

Tonight ends our excessive heat warning but we will keep the air quality alter until Thursday at 6 pm. Some models are showing signs of a chance for showers next weeks, but at this point nothing is in agreement. There is a low pressure center/trough dropping in and a cut off low to our south moving north. This leaves a lot of variability in how the chance for showers plays out, so we’ll be keeping a watchful eye on it as the upper atmosphere shifts and we get through the start of next week.

