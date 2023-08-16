Man sentenced to 20 years in Oregon State Hospital for Portland Airbnb shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Tuesday, Caveion L. Lett, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in the Oregon State hospital after a judge deemed he was guilty of attempted murder during a shooting last year.

Officers were first dispatched to a house in the 4600 block of Northeast Grand Avenue in May of 2022.

Arriving police found a woman with a gunshot to her chest. Paramedics quickly began lifesaving efforts and took her to a local hospital where she eventually recovered.

Following negotiations, 21-year-old Caveion L. Lett, 21 surrendered to officers. According to court documents, Lett was renting one of three rooms in the home on Northeast Grand Avenue.

The homeowner and her boyfriend had been trying to get him to leave and documents revealed in court show Lett had made threats about a gun. Additionally, Lett is accused of removing a camera installed in a common area of the house.

On the night of the shooting, around 8:30 p.m., the homeowner and her boyfriend were planning to evict Lett. They knocked on his door to ask about the camera when police say he began shooting through the door.

Speaking at Lett’s arraignment, the homeowner’s boyfriend said, “I do not believe he can be released because he literally did this no reason. I was at his door, I asked for the camera back that he stole, and after that he opened fire on me and my girlfriend, hitting my girlfriend. This is a person who is unpredictable, and he cannot be released.”

Lett says he intended to hit the man instead of the woman.

During the trial, a judge found Lett Guilty Except for Insanity on the attempted murder charges. His other charges were merged with the murder counts: assault 1, attempted assault 1, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.