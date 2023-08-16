Man sentenced after attacking jogger with crowbar in SE Portland

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man charged in a Southeast Portland crowbar attack has been sentenced to 90 months in prison, according to the Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, a woman was out jogging near 10605 SE Foster Road on Oct. 7, 2021, when she stopped and began talking with a friend who lived in a nearby homeless camp.

While the two were talking, Christopher Robin Fox, 39, reportedly began approaching with a crowbar, yelling at them.

According to the D.A.’s Office, the victim asked Fox if he was going to use the crowbar which Fox then began swinging, hitting the woman in in her arm causing an open compound fracture.

Officials say the woman was taken to the hospital where she received two plates in her and is still impacted by the injury.

Fox was arrested and found guilty Aug. 9 of one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Fox was sentenced to 90 months in prison as is currently in custody at the Oregon Department of Corrections.

