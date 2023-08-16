Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - An incoming sophomore at Newport High School died after falling ill at soccer practice this week.

The Lincoln County School District said in a release that Yael S. Felix-Trejo was at his soccer practice on Monday night when he fell ill. He was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital where he later died.

In a statement, the school district says they are heartbroken for his family, friends and entire community. They say there will be counselors available to help support students.

The Central Coast Soccer Association posted on their Facebook page that Felix-Trejo played youth soccer with them for several years before heading to Newport High School.

“His enthusiasm and dedication to soccer and his teams will be greatly missed. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family and friends,” Central Coast Soccer Association said.

No other details about Felix-Trejo’s death have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland
Deputies on scene of deadly crash
1 killed in 3-car crash on Hwy 26 near Banks
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in...
Manager of Oregon’s drug decriminalization program resigns
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation

Latest News

Oregon Capital
Oregon unemployment rate ties record low in July
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced after attacking jogger with crowbar in SE Portland
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui
One other fire on Maui continues to burn as well and is affecting how people there live.
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui