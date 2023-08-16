Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - An incoming sophomore at Newport High School died after falling ill at soccer practice this week.

The Lincoln County School District said in a release that Yael S. Felix-Trejo was at his soccer practice on Monday night when he fell ill. He was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital where he later died.

In a statement, the school district says they are heartbroken for his family, friends and entire community. They say there will be counselors available to help support students.

The Central Coast Soccer Association posted on their Facebook page that Felix-Trejo played youth soccer with them for several years before heading to Newport High School.

“His enthusiasm and dedication to soccer and his teams will be greatly missed. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family and friends,” Central Coast Soccer Association said.

No other details about Felix-Trejo’s death have been released.

