Oregon Humane Society holding adoption special to make room for Maui pets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is helping make room for pets arriving from Maui with an adoption special for cats and kittens.

Wednesday through Sunday, adoption fees will be completely waived for cats over a year old and fees for kittens will be half off.

The A-Meow-zing Cat and Kitten Adoption Special will be at both the Salem and Portland OHS campuses. There are currently more than 550 cats and kittens under care with 217 ready for adoption at both campuses.

Some PetSmart’s in the metro area are also hosting events. Those events are this Friday at the PetSmart in Gresham on Northwest Eastman Parkway and Saturday at the store in Beaverton’s Washington Square Shopping Center.

For more details about the cats and kittens available at OHS, click here.

