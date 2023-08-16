Oregon Humane Society holding adoption special to make room for Maui pets

The Oregon Humane Society is helping make room for pets arriving from Maui with an adoption special for cats and kittens.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Humane Society is helping make room for pets arriving from Maui with an adoption special for cats and kittens.

Wednesday through Sunday, adoption fees will be completely waived for cats over a year old and fees for kittens will be half off.

The A-Meow-zing Cat and Kitten Adoption Special will be at both the Salem and Portland OHS campuses. There are currently more than 550 cats and kittens under care with 217 ready for adoption at both campuses.

Cat Adoption Special

😻📣 CAT ADOPTION SPECIAL @ohssalem and @oregonhumane Wednesday, 8/16 - Sunday, 8/20: adoption fees for cats 1 year and up will be WAIVED, and adoption fees will be HALF-OFF for cats under 1 year! 🙀 Bring home a feline friend & help make room for a large intake of shelter cats and kittens we’ll be transporting from @mauihumanesociety later this week. Adopt. Donate. Save lives. #mauistrong

Posted by Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Some PetSmart’s in the metro area are also hosting events. Those events are this Friday at the PetSmart in Gresham on Northwest Eastman Parkway and Saturday at the store in Beaverton’s Washington Square Shopping Center.

For more details about the cats and kittens available at OHS, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

