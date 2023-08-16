Oregon unemployment rate ties record low in July

Oregon Capital
Oregon Capital(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon’s unemployment rate for July has tied a record low percentage from 2019.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, unemployment dropped to 3.4% in July, down from the recent high of 4.8% in January and 3.5% in June.

July saw a significant uptick in nonfarm payroll employment, adding 6,800 jobs. This follows a gain of 5,700 jobs in June. Notably, July’s gain almost doubled the average monthly increase of 3,700 jobs observed over the past year.

SEE ALSO: Crowds heat up business on Oregon coast while seeking relief from heat wave

Several other sectors experienced substantial job growth during the month. Health care and social assistance took the lead, adding 3,400 jobs, while the government sector followed with an increase of 1,600 jobs. Professional and business services and the construction industry also contributed to the positive trend, with gains of 1,000 and 900 jobs respectively.

Declines in jobs were found in financial activities experiencing a decrease of 600 jobs, while the manufacturing industry, transportation, warehousing, utilities, and private educational services each saw declines of 500 jobs.

The unemployment rate for Oregonians was slightly lower than the nation rate at 3.5%.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mekenna Reiley, left, and her sister Bevin Stepp in an undated family photo. Reiley moved from...
Body found in Oregon reservoir amid search for missing woman
PDX Heat Map
Heat map shows where the warmest neighborhoods are in Portland
Deputies on scene of deadly crash
1 killed in 3-car crash on Hwy 26 near Banks
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in...
Manager of Oregon’s drug decriminalization program resigns
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation.
14 arrested during Portland stolen car operation

Latest News

File image
Newport HS student dies after falling ill at soccer practice
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man sentenced after attacking jogger with crowbar in SE Portland
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui
One other fire on Maui continues to burn as well and is affecting how people there live.
Residents dealing with water issues following wildfires on Maui