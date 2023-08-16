Oregon unemployment rate ties record low in July

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon’s unemployment rate for July has tied a record low percentage from 2019.

According to the Oregon Employment Department, unemployment dropped to 3.4% in July, down from the recent high of 4.8% in January and 3.5% in June.

July saw a significant uptick in nonfarm payroll employment, adding 6,800 jobs. This follows a gain of 5,700 jobs in June. Notably, July’s gain almost doubled the average monthly increase of 3,700 jobs observed over the past year.

Several other sectors experienced substantial job growth during the month. Health care and social assistance took the lead, adding 3,400 jobs, while the government sector followed with an increase of 1,600 jobs. Professional and business services and the construction industry also contributed to the positive trend, with gains of 1,000 and 900 jobs respectively.

Declines in jobs were found in financial activities experiencing a decrease of 600 jobs, while the manufacturing industry, transportation, warehousing, utilities, and private educational services each saw declines of 500 jobs.

The unemployment rate for Oregonians was slightly lower than the nation rate at 3.5%.

