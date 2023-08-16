Schedule changes for Portland Public School’s athletic teams due to heat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Triple digit temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Portland Public Schools are making adjustments to practice schedules for athletic teams.

One of the biggest changes Ida B. Wells High School is making is adjusting practice times. On Tuesday, the cross-country team practiced in the morning rather than the afternoon to avoid high temperatures and make sure kids are safe.

“As a staff we talked about how we can be proactive with our student athletes and families about come hydrated. Stay hydrated, stay out of the sun as much as possible,” Athletic Director Mike Nolan said.

Those decisions are being made based on the Oregon School Activities Association Heat Index Scale shown below.

“Trying to be really proactive and spreading the message about. Hey, look if you’re tired, overwhelmed, stop,” Nolan said.

The cross-country team practiced in 90-degree weather as opposed to later in the afternoon when temps are expected to reach 101 degrees.

“It’s been rough, but we’ve been getting through it really well. It’s definitely really hot on the track so we try not to practice too much on the track, so we go around the neighborhood which is pretty nice,” says Jane Coffey-Read, sophomore. “We just did hill repeats today so after every hill he sprays us and he brings our water bottles.”

Nolan says the football team practiced with the sprinklers on Monday night and changed practice from 5pm to 7pm Tuesday night, when the weather cools down.

OSAA HEAT INDEX SCALE

Above 105°F, DANGER: OSAA Recommendation: Stop all outside activity in practice and/or play, and stop all inside activity if air conditioning is unavailable.

100°F - 105°F, WARNING: OSAA Recommendation: Postpone practice to later in the day.

· Maximum of 5 hours of practice per day.

· Practice length a maximum of 3 hours.

· Mandatory 3 hour recovery period between practices.

· Alter uniform by removing items if possible - allow for changes to dry t-shirts and shorts.

· Contact sports and activities with additional equipment - helmets and other possible equipment removed if not involved in contact or necessary for safety.

· Reduce time of planned outside activity as well as indoor activity if air conditioning is unavailable.

· Provide ample amounts of water.

· Water shall always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire.

· Watch/monitor athletes for necessary action.

95°F - 100°F, CAUTION: OSAA Recommendation: Consider postponing practice to later in the day.

· Maximum of 5 hours of practice per day.

· Practice length a maximum of 3 hours.

· Mandatory 3 hour recovery period between practices.

· Contact sports and activities with additional equipment - helmets and other possible equipment removed if not involved in contact or necessary for safety.

· Provide ample amounts of water.

· Water shall always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire.

· Watch/monitor athletes for necessary action.

80°F - 95°F, NOTICE: Maximum of 5 hours of practice per day.

· Provide ample amounts of water.

· Water should always be available and athletes should be able to take in as much water as they desire.

· Watch/monitor athletes for necessary action.

Below 80°F, SAFE Maximum of 5 hours of practice per day.

