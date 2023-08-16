Small vegetation fires in Lebanon burns under sheltered camp

LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - Two small fires burned under sheltered camp along the river in Lebanon on Tuesday.

When firefighters responded to the are near 1400 East Grant Street in the early afternoon they found two small fires. Fire crews initially used a small fire pump before they switched to a brush truck as the fire pump malfunctioned.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes and no injuries were reported. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

