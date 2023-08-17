13 vehicles recovered, 11 arrested in car theft operation by Portland police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police arrested 11 people and recovered 13 stolen vehicles in a car theft operation on Wednesday, according to PPB.

The operation was done through a partnership between Gresham Police and Port of Portland Police, which PPB said allowed officers to look for stolen vehicles that were actively being driven. A Deputy District Attorney from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was also “present for consultation.”

According to police, they used information shared by members of the Facebook group “PDX Stolen Cars,” which helped them find three of the recovered vehicles.

Along with recovering stolen cars, police served six arrest warrants and seized 2 firearms, they said.

